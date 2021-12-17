Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela stressed on Friday that safety is the Balearic Islands' main asset and that it will continue to be for next year's season.

Even under new Covid conditions as they are emerging, safety will remain the main asset. "This safety asset and having given priority to health and working together with our principal economic sector right now makes us one of the safest and most reliable destinations."

Regarding the possible impact of the cancellation of the ITB tourism fair in Berlin next March (it will be virtual instead), Negueruela noted that ITB was cancelled this year, "and we had a good summer season". "We had a different type of promotion, but the cancellation of ITB didn't mean a summer without bookings." Marketing, he added, is increasingly digital.

The fact that the fair will not be face-to-face "is an ITB decision in discussion with the German authorities" and relates to the country's situation with regard to the pandemic.

"Germany has a complex internal situation, with a very low percentage of vaccination in some of its main regions. From January, unvaccinated people will be confined. If you have that situation, you have to make decisions based on it. It is completely different to ours."

The minister stressed the importance of continuing to promote vaccination and pointed out that "travel at the European level is guaranteed" with use of the Covid passport.

He observed that Spain is the most advanced country in terms of vaccination and the main recipient of tourists at European level. "And the islands are one of the main destinations."