National Statistics Institute figures for tourist spending in the third quarter of 2021 show that, between them, British and German tourists were responsible for 43% of all spending.

Between July and September, British spending was 485.4 million euros (21.4% of the total), while German was 496.8 million, 21.9%. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, both were far higher - British 129.6 million, German 189 million.

Over the three months, 46.4% of all German tourists in Spain came to the Balearics. For the British this was 33.8%.

French tourist spending, the third highest and 12.4% of the total, was 281.4 million euros. The French market has increased in importance, the spending having gone up from just over eight per cent of the total in 2018 and 2019.

While average spending per visitor was 557 euros, the highest spending tourists were Chinese, with an average of 2,124 euros per person, followed by people from the United Arab Emirates (1,143 euros per person), Turkey (1,128) and Russia (894).

This said, Chinese spending was not particularly representative in that it accounted for just 0.06% of the total.