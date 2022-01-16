The Fitur tourism fair in Madrid starts on Wednesday and will run until Sunday. For the Balearics, the four islands will be represented at a stand of 1,000 square metres, its design having been "inspired by the Mediterranean".

Of presentations to be made, the councils from the four islands will be outlining their latest developments on Thursday. On Wednesday, President Armengol and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, will present 'The tourism of the future: Strategy and policies for achieving the goals of sustainable development'.

Coinciding with the fair, the government's tourism agency, Aetib, will be launching an advertising campaign at the national level. This will promote the Balearic tourism model for the future and seek to encourage more Spanish tourists to come to the islands.