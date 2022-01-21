The tourist group TUI announced yesterday at the Fitur Tourism Fair in Madrid that it is bringing forward its flight schedule to Mallorca to mid-February due to the great demand in Germany and the United Kingdom.

With flights now being available 12% of the tourist accommodation in Mallorca has decided to reopen next month, with a further 8% opening in March, according to the president of the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca (FEHM), Maria Frontera.



The delegate of TUI in Portugal, Peninsula and Balearic Islands, Ian Livesey, said "We have brought forward the scheduling of flights from Germany and the same will happen with the United Kingdom, since at the end of the month Boris Johnson's government lifts the restrictions on tourist flights. Optimism is widespread and to this must be added the impact of Spanish tourism, so a great tourist season is on the horizon if the pandemic allows it".



The president of the FEHM, Maria Frontera, and the president of the Association of Hotel Chains (ACH), Gabriel Llobera, pointed out that the level of reservations is minimal "but the forecasts are good as soon as the current situation normalises and we hope that in April and May the rest of the hotel offer in Mallorca will open". Frontera added that it is urgent to know if the Government will continue to apply the Safety Pack (which contains various measures to guarantee visitor safety and promote confidence in the Balearics as a tourist destination) and maintain the COVID hotel "because at the moment we know nothing about it and it worries us".



The president of Exceltur and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer, considered the advance of the TUI group flights to Mallorca as good news, "but the goal of all of us is to ensure that this schedule also positively affects Mallorca and Ibiza both in the months before and after the summer. The objective is to have a good season and to extend it to the maximum with levels of quality, profitability and maximum security".



The commercial director of Hipotels, Xisco Fullana, said that "our opening will be staggered starting April 4 in Playa de Palma and Cala Millor". Pep Cañellas, founder and owner of the Fergus chain, said: "There are good feelings and reservations are starting to arrive".