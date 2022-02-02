The Balearic Islands received during the whole year 2021 a total of 6,323,238 international tourists, 267.4% more than in 2020, with a tourist expenditure amounting to 7,272 million euros, 295.5% more than the previous year. This is reflected in the Tourist Expenditure Survey (Egatur) and Tourist Movements at Borders (Frontur) published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

All in all, the number of travellers is 53.8% below the level of 2019, before the impact of COVID, and tourist spending is 51% lower than the pre-pandemic year.

In the month of December alone, the Balearic Islands received a total of 114,640 international tourists, with tourist spending amounting to 127 million, which implies a fivefold increase over the figures for the same month in 2020.