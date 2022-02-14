Bellver Castle in Palma was the venue on Sunday evening for an event to show the first official trailer for the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This most mediaeval of settings was chosen by the streaming service Prime Video (Amazon Prime), which is scheduled to premiere the series on September 2 this year.

The invited guests from Spain and overseas included social media influencers who are dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings - the likes of Bernard Torelló (known on social media as Kai47), who has several hundred thousand followers, and Marcel Aubron-Bülles (Thetolkienist). Members of the Tolkien Society were also invited. The guests travelled to Mallorca especially for the event.

The trailer also went out during the Super Bowl, the most-watched television programme in the US each year.