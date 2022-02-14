A new legend begins September 2, 2022 only on Prime Video.

Bellver Castle in Palma was the venue on Sunday evening for an event to show the first official trailer for the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This most mediaeval of settings was chosen by the streaming service Prime Video (Amazon Prime), which is scheduled to premiere the series on September 2 this year.

Bellver Castle in Palma, Mallorca, chosen for Lord of the Rings trailer

The invited guests from Spain and overseas included social media influencers who are dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings - the likes of Bernard Torelló (known on social media as Kai47), who has several hundred thousand followers, and Marcel Aubron-Bülles (Thetolkienist). Members of the Tolkien Society were also invited. The guests travelled to Mallorca especially for the event.

The trailer also went out during the Super Bowl, the most-watched television programme in the US each year.

