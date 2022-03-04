Although the Balearic government has given the go-ahead to the staging of mass events at fiestas, health requirements will - for now - still apply.

The government classifies mass events as those of more than 150 people in enclosed spaces and 300 in open spaces. Where social distance of 1.5 metres cannot be guaranteed, whether people are standing or sitting, and even outdoors, the wearing of masks will be obligatory.

The latest regulation will mean that special measures will need to be adopted for, as examples, Soller's Es Firó and the climax of the clash between Moors and Christians as well as night parties.

The president of the Felib federation of town halls, Antoni Salas, says that town halls are working on how to hold mass events "with the greatest possible safety". He explains that they will have to study where these can be staged so that capacities are controlled. There will need to be separate entrances and exits in order to avoid crowds.

Inspection services, be these municipal, island council or regional government, as well as the police will be in charge of monitoring compliance with measures contained in the government's action plan against Covid.