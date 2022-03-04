A good part of a Thursday meeting held by the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, was devoted to discussing so-called study trips, holidays in Mallorca by students from the mainland.

At the meeting were representatives of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, the Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association and the Aviba association of travel agencies in the Balearics. All agreed to continue to work together in tackling anti-social behaviour by tourists, with Spanish students a particular matter of concern. A message of "zero tolerance" towards bad behaviour is to be promoted ahead of the coming season.

A statement following the meeting read: "The objective is not to put the image of the destination at risk, so the current regulations against this type of behaviour will be strictly applied against those who break the law or who behave in an anti-social manner."

Further meetings are to be held that will also include representatives from the national government delegation, the Council of Mallorca and town halls. These will cover issues such as security deployment and control actions to prevent anti-social behaviour.