Banyalbufar town hall is contacting the main landowners in the municipality in appealing for money to repair the roof of the Santa Maria parish church.

The roof was damaged when a 'cap de fibló' tornado struck part of the Tramuntana Mountains on August 29, 2020. The estimated cost of repair is 90,000 euros, and the first owner to donate is Sir Richard Branson. Through the Virgin Limited Edition subsidiary of the Virgin Group, ten thousand euros have been donated to the campaign.

The mayor of Banyalbufar, Mateu Ferrà, explains that the Council of Mallorca is providing a grant of 50,000 euros. A further 40,000 euros are therefore being sought. To this end, Ferrà plans to meet the representatives of the Danish owners of the Rafal de Planícia as well as the owner of Son Coll, the real estate businessman Christian Völkers. The town hall feels that Branson's contribution will assist in obtaining other donations.

Sir Richard Branson is the owner of the historic Son Bunyola estate, which is being converted into a luxury 'eco-resort'. It is due to open in spring 2023.