The Guardia Civil are guarding the yacht Lady Anastasia, which is owned by the Russian arms manufacturer Alexander Mikheyev and is moored in Port Adriano.

The yacht will be sealed, as it is the property of a Russian oligarch close to the Kremlin and the Putin regime. It will not be able to leave Port Adriano. This is the first yacht to be seized in Mallorca since the European Union and the United States announced sanctions against the interests of Russian businesspeople.

The Lady Anastasia was partially sunk byengineer who worked on the yacht, Ukrainian Taras Ostapchuk. He denounced his now ex-boss, Mikheyev, for being a criminal and killing innocents.

Taras, from Kjiv in Ukraine, where he has now enlisted in the army to fight for his country, said that he was very pleased that the yacht had been detained.