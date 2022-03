The body of a 63-year-old former Palma police officer was found at his home on Monday.

Residents of an apartment block on C. Arzobispo Aspargo raised the alarm. They hadn't seen him for almost two weeks. National Police officers went to the scene, verified that the door to the apartment was locked and could hear the sound of a radio from inside.

The Palma Fire Brigade was called in order to be able to access the apartment.