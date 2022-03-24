On Thursday, the president of ferry operator Baleària, Adolfo Utor, announced that bookings for this summer to the Balearic Islands are very positive. "We are currently registering a 30% increase in reservations compared with last year." Utor attributed this increase to "an explosion in demand from the Spanish market".

He added that the company doesn't at present intend to increase its freight charges, despite the increase in fuel prices. He recognised, however, that this is an extra cost burden directly affecting all shipping companies and explained that the strike by hauliers on the mainland has led to a 15% decrease in freight - a very high percentage and a "worrying" one due to its impact.

Presenting the financial results for 2021, Utor highlighted Baleària's leadership ahead of the competition from Trasmed and GNV. Last year, the company recorded operating income of 396 million euros, which was up from 342 million in 2020.