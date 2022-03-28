A man was seriously injured early this morning in a head-on accident between a car and a lorry on the Ma-13 which links Palma and Alcúdia.

The accident, which occurred for reasons that are still unknown, took place at around half past two in the morning, as reported by SAMU 061.

Officers from Alcudia local police, the Guardia Civil and the fire brigade rushed to the scene. They had to cut the injured man free. His age has not been revealed.

The emergency services, after a complicated operation to free the injured man, rushed him to Son Espases Hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition. The Guardia Civil is investigating the causes of the accident.