Planned strikes by air-traffic controllers in France and security personnel at German airports are adding to Mallorca tourism industry concerns, bookings said to have fallen as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

As far as Easter is concerned, the strike by security personnel from April 4 coincides with the start of Easter school holidays, but only in three German regions. School holidays vary by region - Bremen, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein are the three regions with an April 4 start. Most regions are from April 11. The strike will affect eleven airports - Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt among them.

The French air-traffic controllers have called a strike at the three Paris airports (Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais) from April 1 to 3.