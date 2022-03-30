Police are investigating cause of death.

30-03-2022
Humphrey Carter

A 50 year old German tourist died this morning just after arriving at Palma airport. The National Police have taken charge of the investigation but it appears that he suffered a heart attack. An autopsy will be carried out in the next few hours.

The man, whose identity has not revealed, collected his suitcase from the conveyor belt and then went to the taxi rank to catch a cab to his hotel.

It was then that he suddenly collapsed. Witnesseses raised the alarm and medical staff tried to revive him, but without sadly failed.

