The flagship of Britain's merchant fleet, the Cunard Liner Queen Elizabeth will be docking in Palma on April 25. At 90,000 tonnes she is one of the biggest cruise ships in the world and can carry 3,000 passengers. This is a welcome return for the massive ship which has not visited our shores for at least three years.

The Queen Elizabeth is just one of the 41 cruise ships are scheduled to stop over in Palma. Cruise operators have programmed the maximum of three ships per day on five days - 7, 23, 24, 25 and 30. On other days there will be one or two ships.

All major cruise operators have restarted their activity and are positioning Palma as one of the main base ports of origin and arrival for Mediterranean cruises. Ships strictly comply with Covid capacities and on-board protocols designed to prevent contagion.

On Tuesday, TUI Cruises' Marella Explorer made its maiden stopover in Palma.