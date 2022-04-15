Sophie Draper could be coming to Mallorca in search of love.

Humphrey Carter

Mallorca is getting ready to share the love with the United Kingdom with the new series of Love Island due to go to air on June 6 from its new villa on the island.

A new group of singletons is gearing up for a summer of sun, fun and romance and the group could include Sophie Draper was in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, 24, for four years before their shock split last year.

Filming for the promotional adverts is due to begin in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May and this series is expected to be the longest yet.

