It’s been watched by millions of people all around the world and now the cop-drama The Mallorca files are back on British TV tonight.

The BBC series, which was shot entirely on location in Mallorca, has proved so popular, the first series is being repeated again starting tonight on Drama at 10pm Spanish time.

The series DCs Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and Max Winter (Julian Looman) who may be like chalk and cheese, but their partnership is a proven recipe for success.

All of the crimes are set against breathtaking backdrops which showcase the stunning variety of Mallorca’s landscape: whether that’s the magical caves of Drach; the stunning wilds of Mallorca’s national park or the wild-western canyons in Mallorca’s interior - so much so the Council of Mallorca has produced a Mallorca Files map to Mallorca.