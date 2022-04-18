A male couple were injured, one of them seriously, this morning after attacking each other with glass bottles in a well-known after-hours club in calle Joan Miró, in Palma.

According to police sources, the two men began arguing inside the premises before both men grabbed glass bottles and attacked each other. One of them bore the brunt of the attack, sustaining deep wounds to his face and neck.

Two ambulances took the injured to Son Espases hospital. The National Police have since arrested both men, of Moroccan and Colombian nationality, for a crime of ill-treatment and injuries. Once they have recovered from their injuries, they are expected to appear in court.