Early on Thursday morning, emergency crews were alerted to the presence of a yacht that had run aground on the rocks on Puerto Portals beach, also known as Marineland beach.

According to several eyewitnesses, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. The yacht was anchored outside the port but it appears that her moorings broke and was adrift as a result of the strong wind.

Little by little the waves pushed the vessel to the shore until it ran aground on the rocks. Efforts are being made to locate the owners of the boat in order to draw up a salvage plan.