Mallorca is continuing to emerge as the top holiday destination in a host of polls and industry reports this year as we head into summer.

The latest comes from Skyscanner which has just released its top eco-friendly road trips for summer 2022 and Mallorca comes out top again.

The Skyscanner route, with an electric car of course is Palma to Manacor, Distance – 33 miles (52.7km)

Skyscanner says:

"The Balearic island of Mallorca isn’t huge, but it is ideal for a road trip holiday. With some bustling towns and scenic views along the way, this shorter trip is well worth it. Your best bet is to fly into Palma and then hire an electric car at the airport. Stock up on suntan lotion, get your shades on and let’s go.

Palma to Magalluf (30 minutes) From Palma, head west on the Ma-20, then south on the Ma-1 after passing Genova, and take it until the left turn off at Camí Cala Figuera. Head south until you hear the throbbing dance basslines and you’re in Magalluf.



Magalluf to Sóller (42 minutes) For a nice change of pace we’re heading north, back up the Ma-20. Drive past Palma until you hit the Ma-11 and keep going and eventually you’ll reach the old town of Sóller. If you plan to be there on a Saturday, you can check out the bustling town market, which is a haven of local goods and souvenirs.

Sóller to Alcúdia (1 hour, 35 minutes) Now we’re heading into the mountains to the north-east town of Alcúdia. Take the Ma-10 north from Sóller and get ready for some twisty, turny roads as you pass Puig Major, which is the highest point in all of Mallorca.

Alcúdia to Manacor (1 hour) Just like Sóller, if you aim to be in Manacor on Monday, you’ll get to enjoy the busy local markets for more trinkets and souvenirs. To get there take the Ma-12 south, turn right before Can Picafort, and keep going south on the Ma-3410 and its joining roads until you reach Manacor. Manacor is the second-largest city on Mallorca, and it’s steeped in rich history. Manacor is the second-largest city on Mallorca, and it’s steeped in rich history. Be sure to check out the 14th Century Torre de Ses Puntes tower, and the Església de Sant Vicenç Ferrer church, which opened its doors in 1617.

So get your engines running...