This year's Magalluf Half Marathon lived up to all expectations and British athletes came out on top - despite wth wind.

In the half marathon, men's category, the local athlete Aziz Boutoil (ADA Calvià), won with a time of 01:08:58, while in the women's category the victory went to the British runner Daisy Glover with a time of 01:18:25.

In the 10 km race, the fastest male runner was Ireland's John Kinsella with a time of 00:31:12. In the women's category, British athlete Rachelle Fallon (Morpeth Harriers) won with a time of 00:38:46.