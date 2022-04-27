A 35-year-old French tourist has died in the Es Coloms cave in Cala Falcó (Manacor) after she fainted during an organised excursion and drowned in the sea.

The events occurred shortly after midday today when the woman, who was with eleven other tourists of different nationalities, was on an organised excursion, felt unwell and collapsed in the water.

The woman was wearing a life jacket and was left floating face down until she was discovered by her companions who raised the alarm. Maritime Rescue, the Guardia Civil and Manacor Local Police were mobilised and the victim was evacuated to Porto Cristo, where her death was confirmed.

The woman, who was wearing a wetsuit, has been identified and appears to have arrived in Mallorca a few days ago. At the time of the accident she was swimming in the sea, very close to the entrance of the cave.