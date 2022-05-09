The owner of a club in Magalluf's famous strip Punta Ballena is being investigated, amid allegations that he dissolved his company so that he could get rid of his business partner and start up again on his own.

The court heard that the two launched a partnership in Magalluf in 2009. The complainant claims that he was in charge of the day-to-day running of the bar and that the accused was in charge of all business and financial matters.

In 2016, the complainant signed a power of attorney granting the accused total control of the company, but claims he used that to his advantage.

In subsequent months the accused allegedly told his partner that the business was not doing well and that debts were accumulating.

The complainant also says that electricity payments for other businesses were being charged to the club and that several renovations were carried out, which resulted in even more debt, which eventually led to him and his partner being evicted from the premises.

The complainant is adamant that this was a deliberate manoeuvre by the accused to push him out of the business and go it alone.

The complainant is claiming back more than one and a half million euros that he says he invested in the business.