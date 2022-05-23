Representatives of the Calvia Association of Businesspeople and Workers say they are "very satisfied" with police efforts in Magalluf, but they add that the good results are "sporadic".

With the season under way, the drug dealers and the so-called prostitutes are back on the streets - Punta Ballena in particular. On Saturday night into Sunday, a dozen Guardia Civil officers and nine Calvia police officers were patrolling. Several arrests for dealing were made, while the police kept an eye on the women who go looking for targets to entice and then rob.

The police and an employment inspector also raided six establishments on Punta Ballena and Avenida S'Olivera. The raids were because of suspected human trafficking.