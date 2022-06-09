The Pacha Group is understood to be interested in taking over the Tito's club in Palma and reopening it as a Lío Ibiza venue.

Tito's, an iconic feature of Palma's Paseo Marítimo, closed in June 2021, having been put up for sale by the Cursach Group. It was bought by Doakid, part of the Camper Group, for what was estimated to have been 16.5 million euros. Doakid is redeveloping buildings in Plaza Gomila, which is undergoing a complete transformation.

Conversion of the club into a hotel was ruled out, and residential use has not been studied. As it is, Tito's could easily become a club under a different name. It has the necessary licence from the town hall and so there would be no need to go through an application process.

Pacha would rent the club, and while the company has yet to confirm or deny its interest, a nightlife sector source is in no doubt - "There are people already working inside it."

If this goes ahead, Pacha would add to its existing Lío venues - in Ibiza, Mykonos, London and Las Vegas. Lío combines haute cuisine with cabaret and DJs.

Tito's, meanwhile, has re-emerged as Tito's Calvia Beach in the same building as BCM in Magalluf.