Problems with the supply of raw materials and high tourist demand are resulting in shortages of some alcoholic beverages, especially the more expensive ones such as champagne and certain brands of whisky.

Distributors in Mallorca and the Balearics point to the shortage becoming more acute as the numbers of tourists increase and demand therefore increases. Tolo Servera, president of the distributors association, says that supplies of all drinks are "at the limit" - beer and milk included.

A shortage of raw materials was evident before Christmas. This was mainly glass for the manufacture of bottles, but there were also issues with the likes of cardboard for packaging. This resulted in some large purchasers resorting to hoarding. This has affected smaller businesses that had more modest forecasts.

Miquel Àngel Morey of Bodegas Túnel says that "there are problems and especially with quality brands with high prices". David Álvarez of Bodegas Suau explains that shipments have increased in price by up to 60%. Ordering has therefore had to be "more restrained". "Larger wineries can perhaps afford to order up to 100,000 bottles, but we can't." This is especially so because of market volatility caused by the war in Ukraine and the inflationary spiral.

At department store chain El Corte Inglés, they point out that there are no problems for the small consumer but that a lack of stock has resulted in some hospitality businesses buying from them and other large retailers in order to cover demand for brands such as Moët & Chandon. Even so, there are limits, as El Corte Inglés are not wholesalers. The store adds that demand has been edging towards high-season levels for some weeks and that "in July and August it could become a real problem".