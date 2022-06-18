A ten-metre yacht named Diva caught fire on Saturday afternoon off Puerto Portals. Made of fibreglass, it was very quickly engulfed in flames.

The two crew members jumped into the sea and were picked up. A Maritime Safety Agency boat went to the scene to try and put out the fire, but this was unsuccessful. The yacht sank in deep water, which will mean that the wreck is not a risk to other vessels.

Boats and jet skis that approached the Diva were told to move away because of a risk of explosion.