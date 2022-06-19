Some thirty GRS officers have been sent from Valencia to Calvia. Over the summer, they will operate in the municipality's main resorts - Paguera, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Magalluf. They are based in Magalluf, their operational centre being the SATE foreign assistance service office.
The GRS is a formidable unit. Officers are armed with Sig Sauer 553 assault rifles and Heckler & Koch USP Compact semi-automatic pistols. They are equipped with tablets that include the SIGO Integral Operational Management System, a rapid database for tracking identities and number plates. Driving powerful Toyota SUVs, they set up lightning road controls with chains and spikes. These controls last no longer than ten minutes. They keep moving because of alerts to drivers via messaging systems.
During the day, some officers are stationed on the roofs of frontline hotels. They scan the beach with binoculars. In the evenings and at night, they are on patrol - by foot and in car. They are not to be messed with.
Wow is this the new upmarket image of Mallorca tourism. Much promised. Storm troopers for gods sake. That will go down well with the yanks and investors. Straight from the Macron school of policing, module one, how to tear gas a rowdy kiddie splashing in a Pool. They are tourists for goodness sake not Mexican drug cartels. If the situation in Calvia and playa de Palma .is so out of control, that you need these guys to keep the peace . Then close them down. Cancel the holidays and close the hotels and other accommodation. Pagurea is named in this report. Some of the bars can get a little noisy .usually around festival and Octoberfest. But more noise comes from Santa ponsa across the water. And I have seen some fast boats wiz in drop off and wiz back out in the quieter surrounding bays. But it’s a family resort people with kiddies. Old farts like me from all over Europe Hey listen to the music it’s from the 80s Hardly rave or drugs and rock and roll. Done that , more a meal a drink or three and bonas noches . See you in the morning..
According to The Bulletin reports, Playa de Palma also need a GRS unit. Along with Arenal.