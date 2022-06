The National Police report having arrested a 52-year-old man who attempted to punch a health worker who had told him to put a mask on.

Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, the man entered a Palma health centre without a mask (it is obligatory to wear masks in health facilities). A health worker told him that he had to put a mask on.

He threw a punch, which the health worker managed to avoid. Other people approached him, and he left the health centre. Officers located him shortly afterwards and proceeded to arrest him.

It is an offence to assault or show aggression towards a health worker.