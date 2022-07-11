The British Civil Aviation Authority has issued a list of UK airports which have gone to the bottom of the class when it comes to air delays.

The airport with the worst record was Birmingham airport with an average delay of 12 minutes and 24 seconds in 2021. It was closely followed by Southampton with a delay of 12 minutes. Heathrow airport, which has been severely hit by delays and canceliations this year, took third spot with an 11 minute delay.

It has been to be taken into account that this survey was conducted in 2021 when the British travel industry was still reeling from all the COVID travel regulations.

This year UK airports have been hit by widespread delays because of a staff shortage. This state of affairs, coupled with a similar problem at Palma airport, has meant a travel nightmare for thousands of people.

The local tourist industry fears that airport delays and other problems will mean that some people will not elect to go abroad on holiday. There are already fears that the last-minute booking market couldbe affected.