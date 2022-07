Escape the heat wave which has hit Mallorca and head for the beach is probably a good idea but the Palma Met Office says that the temperature of the sea-water in some cases has also hit record highs. The Palma Met Office said this morning that in some parts of the Mediterranean and around the Balearic coast the temperature of the sea had reached the 30 degrees Centigrade mark.

Accoding to one weather expert this temperature is well above the normal average. Tempetaures over the weekend in Mallorca easily reached the 30 degrees Centigrade mark.