The USS Harry S. Truman will leave Palma at midday on Tuesday and will stop at the Rota Naval Station in Cadiz before heading back across the Atlantic.

The 6,000 or so crew have spent five days in Mallorca. Their stay, say military sources, has been "without notable incidents". "They have come here for a total break and have enjoyed the island's sports, leisure, gastronomy, culture and sailing. Palma is one of the main ports in the Mediterranean for the US Navy's Sixth Fleet, and on this occasion the visit was special, after many months at sea."

For Palma and for Mallorca, the economic benefit of the aircraft carrier's stopover is put at around ten million euros, and for some members of the crew there has been the chance for a spot of family time - relatives have flown to Palma on the United Airlines service for Newark-New York.

The consignee Lantimar says that "everything has gone perfectly" and that the stay has been "the best promotion for Mallorca in the US market".

Alfonso Robledo, president of the CAEB restaurants association, has expressed his appreciation, the economic benefit having been felt by various sectors - e.g. fashion stores, boat hire, car hire as well as restaurants. He adds that the behaviour of the military "has been excellent, as evidenced by the fact that there have been no complaints".