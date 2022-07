The island is on forest fire red alert today with temperatures forecast to reach record highs. The Palma Met Office issued a statement this morning and a graphic which showed much of the island in red, meaning that forest fires are a distinct possibility.

Sizeable parts of the mainland have been hit by forest fires as a result of the heatwave. The alarm was spread to fire stations and air bases across the island.

A Canadair seaplane with enormous fire fighting capabilities is based at Puerto Pollensa while there are other smaller aircraft at Son Bonet, on the outskirts of Palma.

A fire brigade spokesperson said; "local forests are like a tinder box at the moment. A single spark could cause a major fire..."