For a time on Friday, the port in Palma experienced something of a record. There were twelve ships in all, five cruise ships and seven ferries.

The agreement with cruise operators for this year includes certain days when more than three ships can be in port. Friday was one of these days, as was May 2, when there were also five cruise ships. From 2023, the maximum will be three and no exceptions will be made.

The five cruise ships included the luxurious Europa 2, the Hapag Lloyd flagship. Others were the MSC Virtuosa, the MSC Meraviglia, the Celebrity Edge, and Mein Schiff Herz. The Balearic Ports Authority says that over the course of Friday, sixteen ships in total came into port.