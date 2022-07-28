Dique del Oeste in Palma, Mallorca

The body was recovered from the sea on Thursday morning. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 28/07/2022 17:36
The body of a 55-year-old Spanish woman was found in the sea near to the Dique del Oeste and San Carlos Castle in Palma on Thursday morning.

Around 9am, several people contacted the emergency services, and the Guardia Civil recovered the body. The woman was dressed and her car was later discovered in a nearby car park.

An autopsy will be performed, indications being that the woman took her own life.