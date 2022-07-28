The body was recovered from the sea on Thursday morning. | Archive
The body of a 55-year-old Spanish woman was found in the sea near to the Dique del Oeste and San Carlos Castle in Palma on Thursday morning.
The body was recovered from the sea on Thursday morning. | Archive
The body of a 55-year-old Spanish woman was found in the sea near to the Dique del Oeste and San Carlos Castle in Palma on Thursday morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.