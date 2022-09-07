The Spanish government is recruiting 300 staff across the country to help clear the back-long in foreigner´s paperwork. Some of the new staff are at the Foreigner´s Office in Palma. There are an estimated 190,000 applications which have still to be dealt with including many from Britons.

The estimated 300,000 Britons living in Spain have to exchange their "Green residence certificate" for one of the new TIE cards introduced for "Brexit Britons." Initially the whole process was relatively fast but over recent months there have been reports of long delays. Britain´s exit from the European Union increased the workload of the Foreigner´s Office and initially there was some confusion over the TIE cards.

While Spain introduced the TIE cards exclusively for British residents there has still been no agreement over driving licences with British residents unable to drive using their British driving licences. The British Embassy in Madrid is involved in talks with the Spanish authorities over the issue.