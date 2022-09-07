The Fornalutx "correbou" bull-run was banned by the Balearic government under animal protection legislation. But following the ban, the town hall was able to get permission for how this event for the village's fiestas used to be over a hundred years ago. The "descent of the ox" involves a castrated bull being led to the village square, where a laurel wreath is placed on its head. The ox is later returned to where it came from.
