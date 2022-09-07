The Fornalutx "correbou" bull-run was banned by the Balearic government under animal protection legislation. But following the ban, the town hall was able to get permission for how this event for the village's fiestas used to be over a hundred years ago. The "descent of the ox" involves a castrated bull being led to the village square, where a laurel wreath is placed on its head. The ox is later returned to where it came from.

Related news Protest against the Fornalutx bull-run On Wednesday morning, the number of people who watched on was small compared with the past. The Guardia Civil were there in case there was any confrontation with protesters, but there was none. Last Saturday, the animal-rights party, Progreso en Verde, held a demonstration in Palma that called for the "definitive abolition" of this event.