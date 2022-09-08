Carriage drivers in neighbouring Muro have also proposed a change to electric carriages. | MDB
Alcudia town hall will not, for now, amend the licences for horse-drawn carriages. At Thursday's council meeting, replacement by electric carriages was ruled out, the mayor, Domingo Bonnín, saying that "there are no electric carriages on the market". "It's a product that doesn't exist. No matter how much Palma town hall may have approved this, it's something that is impossible. Alcudia won't do it." He added that the carriage licence holders, who had themselves proposed electric carriage replacements, also recognise that they aren't available.
