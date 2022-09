Prompt action by lifeguards saved the life of a German tourist on Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack on the beach in Can Picafort.

Around 3pm, the German man, on the beach with his wife, suddenly collapsed. Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for the arrival of medics and police.

Some beachgoers held towels around him to prevent others looking on. When he was moved from the beach to the ambulance, there was applause for the efforts of the emergency services.