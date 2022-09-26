Working from home in Mallorca could soon get alot more attractive for non-European Union workers (including Britons) as the Spanish government intends to introduce a new five year VISA aimed at attracting so-called Nomad workers and they even get tax breaks from the government giving them even greater spending power.

According to a report in today´s Guardian: "the law has yet to be passed there are still some details to be hammered out but it is expected that the visa – essentially a residency permit – will be initially valid for one year, renewable for up to five years depending on the applicant’s circumstances. Close relatives, such as a spouse or children, will be eligible to join the applicant..."

The rate of tax paid by the workers will be much lower. The Palma city council believes that Nomad workers could play a key role in reviving resorts during the winter months. They wanted to promote the Playa de Palma, with its resorts of Can Pastilla and Arenal, as centres for Nomad workers. A massive promotion campaign was shelved because of political infighting.

The report in the Guardian states: Applicants must be from outside the European Economic Area and be able to demonstrate that they have been working remotely for at least a year. They must have a contract of employment or, if freelance, show that they have been regularly employed by a company outside Spain. They must also demonstrate that they will earn enough to be self-sufficient and that they have an address in Spain.

Since the Covid lockdown the number of people working from home has increased dramatically in Spain. Already a number of people, working for British and German based companies spent the summer on the island working remotely from their holiday homes.