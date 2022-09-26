He is one of Britain´s richest men and he has a super yacht to match. The super yacht Hampshire dropped anchor off Puerto Portals today waiting for the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe who flew into the island by private jet.

Sir Jim, who has a fortune of around 10 billion dollars, is the Chief Executive and part owner of chemical giant, Ineos. He now lives in Monaco. The Hampshire cost in excess of 130 million euros to build and has a beach club and helicopter landing pad. Guests can zip wire from the Crow´s Nest into the sea. According to reports she has annual running costs of between 10 and 15 million dollars. She can cater for 14 guests in 7 cabins.

Sir Jim has invested heavily in sport backing Britain´s America´s Cup bid run by Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie. Infact, Britain´s Cup challenger will be based at Porto Piin Palma.He was also rumoured to have made a bid for Chelsea football club and it was reported that he was interested in buying a stake i Manchester United.

It is rumoured that he also owns a home on the island.