Yet another sign that Mallorca is going up-market with the announcement that Ikos Resorts has purchased the Blau Porto Petro hotel which they intend to transform into a luxury resort opening next summer.
Opening next year on Mallorca. The new super luxury resort
Ikos Porto Petro will house a total of 319 rooms, equipped with terraces and private pools on the seafront.
