The new Nomad Visa which Spain wants to introduce could result in a surge in the number of foreign families, including Britons, moving to Mallorca. The Spanish government wants to attract non EU workers to Spain who can work remotely and are even offering tax breaks and easier paperwork.
New Nomad visa could result in surge of foreign families moving to the island
Experts say it could be a real game changer
