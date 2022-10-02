The Balearic environment ministry has given Santanyi town hall three months to demolish the beach bar in Cala Mondragó. This deadline follows the final decision of the Costas Authority not to grant a concession for the bar to the town hall, a decision that comes at the end of a process that has lasted fourteen years.

The director-general for natural spaces and biodiversity, Llorenç Mas, has sent a letter informing the town hall that it has until December 31 to carry out the demolition and environmental restoration, as required by the management plan for the Mondragó Nature Park. "If by December 31 of this year the dismantling has not been carried out, the directorate will take charge of the work," says Mas.

In the report sent to the environment ministry, the director-general for the coast and sea, Ana María Oñoro, says that the process has been "undesirably long because it has been difficult to obtain the documentation that would allow us to prove that Santanyi town hall did not meet requirements".

Following the demolition of the beach bar and recovery of the dunes area, the regional environment ministry will authorise the installation of a new demountable beach bar, like the ones on Es Trenc beach, but a few metres behind the location of the existing one. The town hall has said that it has a project for the demolition and the budget.