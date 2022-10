Rapid response by lifeguards at the Torà beach in Paguera on Friday afternoon saved the life of a 77-year-old tourist.

Around 3pm, lifeguards spotted the man's body floating in the sea. Three lifeguards went to his assistance and there was also support from a lifeguard at La Romana beach. The German man was unconscious. The lifeguards performed CPR and he recovered his pulse.

Medics arrived and he was taken to Son Espases Hospital.