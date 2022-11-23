Spain will be launching its new Nomad visa in the New Year which will allow non-European Union citizens to live in Spain for up to five years with tax breaks providing that they work remotely for a non-Spanish based company.

These are some of the requirements needed for the Visa which will be launched early in 2023. You must have an employer which is registered outside Spain.

Meet the income amount set by the Spanish government. You can work remotely with a digital nomad visa if you prove that you have a minimum income of around 2,000 to 3,000 euros.

Submit a residence contract. You must show proof of accommodation in order to be qualified for the Spain digital nomad visa.

Give information about yourself. You should provide the reason for your stay, in your case, for working remotely as a digital nomad.

Gather the required documents. You need to collect all the documents that are required for the Spain digital nomad visa.

Anyone with a criminal record can´t apply.