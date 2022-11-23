Spain will be launching its new Nomad visa in the New Year which will allow non-European Union citizens to live in Spain for up to five years with tax breaks providing that they work remotely for a non-Spanish based company.
These are some of the requirements needed for the Visa which will be launched early in 2023.
- You must have an employer which is registered outside Spain.
- Meet the income amount set by the Spanish government. You can work remotely with a digital nomad visa if you prove that you have a minimum income of around 2,000 to 3,000 euros.
- Submit a residence contract. You must show proof of accommodation in order to be qualified for the Spain digital nomad visa.
- Give information about yourself. You should provide the reason for your stay, in your case, for working remotely as a digital nomad.
- Gather the required documents. You need to collect all the documents that are required for the Spain digital nomad visa.
- Anyone with a criminal record can´t apply.
The benefits
