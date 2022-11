On Saturday morning around 2.30, a male driver, who has only recently passed his test, crashed his car on the MA-3470 in Alcudia, the road that passes between the Puig Sant Martí and the Bellevue area.

Alcudia police say that the crash by the water treatment plant was caused by a combination of wet road, speeding and alcohol - he was found to be four times over the limit.

He was unharmed but a female passenger needed hospital treatment.