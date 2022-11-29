The bodies of two Spanish men, aged 28 and 37, were found late on Monday in the Assarell torrent in Pollensa.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil mountain rescue units were called in to try and locate the two men and a woman who had been trapped by water in the torrent. They were practising canyoning but were seemingly overwhelmed by the volume and speed of the water.

This occurred in a section of the torrent which is very narrow with high rock walls on both sides. The torrent is some 2.5 kilometres long and has walls up to 40 metres high in areas.

The bodies were found around 10pm. The woman, who is said to be fine, was rescued with the help of a Guardia Civil helicopter.