A 20-year-old Briton, said to have been a tourist, drowned in Can Picafort on Tuesday morning.

Around twenty to ten, a resident saw the body of a man in the sea in the area of the Mar y Paz Hotel. Santa Margalida police and the Guardia Civil found a notebook which apparently contained suicidal references.

Both the police and the Guardia attended the incident very rapidly; they are based not far from the scene. According to a witness, a local police officer jumped into the sea to recover the body.